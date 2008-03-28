Unreal Tournament 3 Gets Free Classic Map Pack

Epic has just released a 160MB "Bonus Pack" of maps for Unreal Tournament 3 that brings some old faves back along with one new offering. The PC/PS3 update resurrects classics Morbias and Facing Worlds, and it introduces Searchlight (designed for Capture the Flag). Only three maps in all, it's not huge. But it's free on PC and PSN.

I remember loading Facing Worlds from the original UT on my first bohemeth 19-inch monitor and feeling dizzy as I looked to the Earth below, making my stomach churn. A few years of innovation later, my 46-inch HDTV should force an alien baby through my shirt.



