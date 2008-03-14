U.S. Game Industry Pulled In $US 1.33 Billion In February

February was a what financial experts call a "damn good month" for the video game industry, with $US 1.33 billion in sales, according to the NPD Group. That's better than January's take and a 34% boost over the previous February. The billion-plus haul was made possible by $US 480 million hardware spending, $US 668.7 million in software spending and $US 185.3 million spent on accessories. That's a lot of millions.

The year to date sales, just January and February, are 12% above the same period in 2007, according to NPD analyst Anita Frazier. Industry sales indicates things aren't slowing, even as the US economy shows signs of softening. And good for them, I say. Who doesn't love to see billions of dollars going to our entertainers?