The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

U.S. Game Industry Pulled In $US 1.33 Billion In February

February was a what financial experts call a "damn good month" for the video game industry, with $US 1.33 billion in sales, according to the NPD Group. That's better than January's take and a 34% boost over the previous February. The billion-plus haul was made possible by $US 480 million hardware spending, $US 668.7 million in software spending and $US 185.3 million spent on accessories. That's a lot of millions.

The year to date sales, just January and February, are 12% above the same period in 2007, according to NPD analyst Anita Frazier. Industry sales indicates things aren't slowing, even as the US economy shows signs of softening. And good for them, I say. Who doesn't love to see billions of dollars going to our entertainers?

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles