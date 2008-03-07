Useless Accessory Watch: The Mario Nintendo DS Holder

We suppose someone out there may have use for a twelve inch Mario statue that's sole purpose is to hold a Nintendo DS in its hands. It just seems superfluous to us, because we have interns working round the clock to keep our handhelds aloft, never once touching the ground. (For the record, if they do touch the ground they are immediately sent to the incinerator. The interns, that is.)

For the rest of you who don't have interns slaving away for college credit wearing pristine silk gloves keeping your DSs clean, maybe this $US 30 Mario statue is for you. Just seems like a waste to me.

