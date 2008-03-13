UT3 Sells 1 Million Copies, Better Late Than Never

Things weren't looking good for Epic's once-powerful franchise, Unreal Tournament. The release of UT3 met slow sales during a November when new IPs were dominating the charts as the holidays approached. Now Midway has announced that UT3 has sold 1 million copies. The catch? That figure includes both PC and PS3 titles. I think that at this point we can call it—Unreal Tournament is no longer a powerhouse franchise.
Of course, Epic still has Gears of War and the oft-licensed Unreal Engine. So they're not going hungry or anything.
UT3 and Stranglehold hit 1m sales [MCV]
