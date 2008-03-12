Uwe Boll - We Will Destroy Indiana Jones

Postal developer Running With Scissors has issued a press release confirming a May 23rd theatrical release for Uwe Boll's Postal film - the same weekend Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull opens. RWS CEO Vice Desi previously made mention of the target date during GDC, explaining that no other movies would be going up against Indy, so they could fill a void. While Desi knows that most of the movie's money comes will come from DVD sales, Boll has other ideas.

"We will go out and destroy Indiana Jones at the box office!" thundered a confident Uwe "Raging" Boll of the first film to win him positive reviews, even from the video game community.

I have to believe at this point that this statement was made with tongue firmly planted in cheek. Hell, if Martin Scorsese said something like this I would be rolling around on the floor giggling. There's no way anyone without a Raging Bull under their belt could really be this confident. At this point Uwe Boll has crafted a better character for himself than will ever appear in his films.