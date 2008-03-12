Uwe Boll - We Will Destroy Indiana Jones

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Postal developer Running With Scissors has issued a press release confirming a May 23rd theatrical release for Uwe Boll's Postal film - the same weekend Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull opens. RWS CEO Vice Desi previously made mention of the target date during GDC, explaining that no other movies would be going up against Indy, so they could fill a void. While Desi knows that most of the movie's money comes will come from DVD sales, Boll has other ideas.

"We will go out and destroy Indiana Jones at the box office!" thundered a confident Uwe "Raging" Boll of the first film to win him positive reviews, even from the video game community.

I have to believe at this point that this statement was made with tongue firmly planted in cheek. Hell, if Martin Scorsese said something like this I would be rolling around on the floor giggling. There's no way anyone without a Raging Bull under their belt could really be this confident. At this point Uwe Boll has crafted a better character for himself than will ever appear in his films.

Release Date for POSTAL Movie: May 23, 2008

Uwe Boll to Go Head-to-Head Against Indiana Jones

Tucson, AZ: After a year of touring the world via film festivals and preview screenings, the film version of Running With Scissors'cult video game franchise POSTAL now has a firm release date. Moreover, Postal: The Movie will make its big screen bow on May 23rd, in direct competition with the first weekend in release for the latest Lucas/Spielberg Indiana Jones flick.

"We will go out and destroy Indiana Jones at the box office!" thundered a confident Uwe "Raging" Boll of the first film to win him positive reviews, even from the video game community. Boll attributed the delay of the film's rollout to litigation involving the New York Post and his film's outrageous opening scene spoofing 9/11. "But now the field is clear," Boll vowed.

The film stars Zack Ward as "The Postal Dude", along with Kids In the Hall star Dave Foley; Austin Powers Mini Me - Verne Troyer; Seinfeld's Soup Nazi Larry Thomas and classic character actor J.K. Simmons.

"Frankly," Running With Scissors' CEO Vince Desi (who plays himself and the lovable Postal character Krotchy) admitted, " we're ecstatic that a release date has been set, and to have Universal behind it is all the sweeter. We've been working overtime developing POSTAL III for PC and console and our fans have been waiting to see this movie for a long time now."

For more information on the upcoming POSTAL Movie, Postal games and gear, as well as updates on the development of POSTAL III visit our new expanded site www.gopostal.com and be sure to visit PostalNation.net for in-depth coverage of the RWS scene.

  • raze Guest

    is he freaking serious, nobody is going to see another of his movies anytime soon Uwe Boll Sucks and so does his movies

  • takeit Guest

    I saw one the other day, some Dungeon Siege movie with an all star cast. Laughed my arse off all the way through, but I don't think they intended it that way.

