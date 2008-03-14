What you already know is that Valve is splitting the Orange Box up on April 9. The PC version, anyways. It's had a good run as a compilation, but there's money to be made separating the HL2 episodes from the multiplayer shooter from the award-winning mind-fuck, so it's time for the games to say their goodbyes. What you didn't know was how much the individual titles would cost, or what they'd look like freed from that awful "greatest hits" boxart. So arm yourself with these facts: Portal will be $US 20, Team Fortress 2 $US 30 and the HL2 "Episode Pack" (which includes Episodes 1 & 2) $US 30. As for the individual covers, well, those are below.
Valve Price, Show Off Remnants Of The Orange Box
