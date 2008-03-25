Valve Restocks Companion Cubes

The Weighted Companion Cube is not supposed to make people cry, but it most certainly did back in late December, when Valve's official plushies sold out within 24 hours of going on sale. We did not hate Valve for this. We were patient. We bided our time. Oh the biding we have done! Now said biding has paid off, as a fresh shipment of Weighted Companion Cubes have shown up at Valve's store, both in plushie and fuzzy dice formats. Both are available for $29.95, and both will more than likely be sold out within days, if not sooner. Aperture Science takes no responsibility for customers trampled to death in the ensuing rush.

The Valve Store [Valve - Thanks Everyone!]