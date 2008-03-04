Valve Still A Little Unsure On Counter-Strike 2

Counter-Strike's super-popular and constantly-updated. So Valve could be forgiven for just endlessly patching and improving it, like an MMO. But that's boring . They could also do something a little more exciting. Valve's Doug Lombardi:

With Counter-Strike 2, there's a big question between, do we go start over from scratch and build a whole new game, do we do something that looks more like Team Fortress 2 that is rooted in the old game but has a ton of new stuff, or do we just sort of take everything that's new that we've released and put that out in a new box.

I think we're leaning more towards the two more radical places than just sort of rolling up the new box and re-skinning the box and putting out all the new stuff.