VC Update - Not Basketball Edition

Sometimes the VC Update press releases are more entertaining than the games themselves, especially when they are desperately scrabbling for some relevant comment for the opening hook.

It's a mad season for basketball lovers, but even the most hardcore hoops fan needs a break from the action this time of year. While they're a far cry from basketball, the latest additions to the Wii Shop Channel offer plenty of fast-moving fun and high-scoring thrills of their own.

It's Final Four time! Here's a couple of games that have nothing to do with that! I could so handle that gig. Cows do a lot of processing the food they eat into nourishing milk! While these games don't feature milk at all, they are just as wholesome and delicious! Gravy. Anyway, this week's VC releases are King's Knight for the NES (500 points), a vertical fantasy shooter by Square, and Powerball for the Genesis (800 points), the fantasy sport that combines football, rugby, and not basketball. Woot.