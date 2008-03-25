VC Update - Not Basketball Edition

Sometimes the VC Update press releases are more entertaining than the games themselves, especially when they are desperately scrabbling for some relevant comment for the opening hook.
It's a mad season for basketball lovers, but even the most hardcore hoops fan needs a break from the action this time of year. While they're a far cry from basketball, the latest additions to the Wii Shop Channel offer plenty of fast-moving fun and high-scoring thrills of their own.
It's Final Four time! Here's a couple of games that have nothing to do with that! I could so handle that gig. Cows do a lot of processing the food they eat into nourishing milk! While these games don't feature milk at all, they are just as wholesome and delicious! Gravy. Anyway, this week's VC releases are King's Knight for the NES (500 points), a vertical fantasy shooter by Square, and Powerball for the Genesis (800 points), the fantasy sport that combines football, rugby, and not basketball. Woot.
WII-KLY UPDATE: TWO NEW CLASSIC GAMES ADDED TO WII SHOP CHANNEL
March 24, 2008
Nintendo adds new games to the Wii Shop Channel at 9 a.m. Pacific time every Monday. Wii owners with a high-speed Internet connection can redeem Wii Points� to download the games. Wii Points can be purchased in the Wii Shop Channel or at retail outlets. This week's new games are:
KING'S KNIGHT� (NES�, 1 player, Rated E for Everyone - Mild Fantasy Violence, 500 Wii Points): In the kingdom of Izander, the fair Princess Claire has been kidnapped by a foul and insidious dragon, and it is the mission of four brave fighters to save her. Through five thrilling, fast-action stages, our gallant heroes-a knight, a wizard, a monster and a thief-will take on an army of incredible enemies. You must help them reach their goal, as you are now part of the team that will fight to free the princess from her imprisonment. Keep your wits about you, plan your strategy and set off on an exciting adventure.
POWERBALL� (Sega Genesis, 1-2 players, Rated E for Everyone - Mild Fantasy Violence, 800 Wii Points): Eight different teams representing various nations are vying to become the POWERBALL champions, and you control one of the eight in your quest for the championship. A hybrid of games like rugby and football, POWERBALL is played on a 100-yard field. Try to score by either carrying the ball into your opponent's end zone or kicking it into your opponent's net for points. This one- or two-player game offers both exhibition and league play. Jump into a game of POWERBALL and try a brand new sport.
