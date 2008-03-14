Victorians Can Get Rock Band PS3 Too

Turns out the now-famous GameTraders in Perth isn't the only store selling Rock Band PS3 bundles.

Independent retailer Game Mania, based in Ringwood, Victoria, also has it in stock, according to Costa Gavras (who I'm assuming runs the business).

As with GameTraders, the price is $399, so consider your purchase wisely.

Anyone know of somewhere in NSW that's stocked up on Rock Band packs? Because we'd love to hear from you...