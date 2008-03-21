The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Video Diary: Offline Multiplayer and Magic in Fable 2


The latest developer diary is up for Fable 2 with appearances by the development team, Peter Molyneux and even Cliff Bleszinski.

The diary starts off with Senior programmer Alan Wright talking about the magic of Fable 2. There's no spellbook in the game, instead you set spells to a quick list. Wright's favourite spell is the lightning spell, which causes the victim to flash in and out of a skeleton model as he's being electrocuted.

The diary goes on to show some behind the scenes footage of Microsoft's GDC keynote, with a special appearance by Cliff Bleszinski who demands "10 percent more dog" in Fable 2, and gives some time to Molyneux to talk about offline multiplayer in the game.

