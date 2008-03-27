Video Game Safety For Parents

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

When I read the headline " Internet and video game safety: Ten practical tips to help protect your children" over at the UK Telegraph website, I was certain I was about to read some overblown warning about the dangers of violent video games. Instead, I was pleasantly surprised by ten actual practical tips that encourage parents to be responsible about their children's internet and video game use. Who'd have thought?

Some video games teach children important skills, from cooperation to patience, but others really are just about gorily blowing other people's heads off. The more you understand about which games your child uses, the more you'll be able to guide their choices.

These are extremely helpful bits of advice for any parent concerned about their offspring's gaming habits. I'm not so sure parents on this side of the pond are hip to the concept of parental responsibility, but it's worth a shot.

