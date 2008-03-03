Video Game Violence: Counterpoint

Kotaku reader Arun pointed out a very apt Boondock strip that provides a nice counterpoint to yesterday's Video Game Violence post. I'd suggest going to the link below for a hella larger view of the strip unless you've got a monocle handy - and I'm guessing if you had a monocle it would always be handy.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink