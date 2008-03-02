Video Games & Violence

On a topic that is close to my heart, another educator is bemoaning what he sees as the ubiquity of violence in video games.

"There is a tremendous lack of imagination on the part of the games industry..."

For those that may not remember, my organisation is sponsoring a video game contest in which the goal is to create a video game with a theme of Teen Dating Violence without actually using violence in the game itself. Obviously many games have absolutely no violence whatsoever but there are nonetheless some interesting points to be found in the original article.

