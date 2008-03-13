Wacky Races Game Coming To The Wii

Did we need a Wacky Races game? Guess somebody thinks we do, with Eidos announcing Wacky Races: Crash & Dash, which will be appearing on the Wii and DS, presumably the only two formats attracting gamers old enough to remember the show. OK, that was a little harsh. I remember watching the show. I also remember thinking the five year-old equivalent of "man, that Penelope Pitstop is one hot piece of arse", so this might not be a total disaster.
Eidos Announces Wacky Races For Wii, DS [Gamasutra]
