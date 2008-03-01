Wait, Final Fantasy WiiWare Costs $US 15?

Square Enix have apparently gone and announced a release date and price for their Final Fantasy WiiWare title, Crystal Chronicles: My Life as a King. According to The Wiire, it'll be out on May 12 (the same day as the service's debut), and will cost...1500 Wii Points. Or, in human money, $US 15. Game had better be a meaty one to justify that kind of price-tag.
