The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Wait, Final Fantasy WiiWare Costs $US 15?

Square Enix have apparently gone and announced a release date and price for their Final Fantasy WiiWare title, Crystal Chronicles: My Life as a King. According to The Wiire, it'll be out on May 12 (the same day as the service's debut), and will cost...1500 Wii Points. Or, in human money, $US 15. Game had better be a meaty one to justify that kind of price-tag.
Crystal Chronicles WiiWare North America Release, Price Revealed [The Wiire]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles