Warhammer Online CE Eases Delay Pains

Sure it's been delayed again, but look at all of the nifty stuff you get! EA Mythic has revealed the contents of the Warhammer Online: Age of Reckoning Collector's Edition, perhaps in an attempt to get you to look beyond the release date, which they've done twice now. If that is their tactic, it seems to be working for me. All I can think of now is getting my paws on the exclusive Games Workshop miniature, hardbound graphic novel, and 224-page hardcover art book packed inside what is sure to be a massive, weighty package. Now how much would you pay? Wait, there's more! The collector's edition also comes with bonus in-game items, quests, rewards, titles, and even special heads for your characters, setting them apart from the plebeians who couldn't scrounge up the extra dough. $US 79.99 secures you one of these babies, but you'd best preorder now, as quantities are limited to 60,000 in North America.

  • david Guest

    Well my comment won't show but i was looking forward to warhammer online about a year ago but im totally bored of waiting and fed up of the delaying i really don't care about the other rubbish they put up to side track you i won't be buying warhammer now im just gonna stick with wow and buy wrath of the lich king which looks awesome!!!

  • Ripgiblet Guest

    I have been following the development of this game for a while, and it looks like it will be a cool after work type game:] Conan has a better than WOW combat system, fun raiding and sprinting is cool, but its not really fantasy and doesn't have a community feel yet...
    This one looks like a fun game, and I personally do not find raiding in WOW too be fun.. more like a job with very lousy pay...And how many times can you do the same 4 BG's over and over again... WAR looks like it will have about 40+ BG's...

    WAR should be a game where you can play for 30minutes, watch a show play for another 2 hours etc... And I like the warhammer world.

  • smithsan Guest

    A release date and the opening of the Oceanic beta? Surely that's enough great news, right? Well, it would be, if you didn't pick up on this tidbit. From the announcement: Thousands from Australia, New Zealand, Malaysia, and Singapore have been invited to join us in bringing WAR to the other side of the world.
    smithsan
    seo

