Warhawk Hits 500,000 Ranked Players

Today's piece of inane trivia is brought to you by Warhawk, the little online game that could. Turns out that over the past week or so the game registered it's 500,000th ranked player (it's at 510,927 at time of writing). That's not the number of people who've bought and/or played the game, just those who played a game on a ranked server. When you consider the profile of the game and the install base of the PS3 (especially at the time it was released), those are some impressive numbers.

