Warhawk's Contest Winning Paint Jobs Are Fruity And Fantastic

The winners of the Warhawk custom paint job contest have been announced via the official PlayStation blog, and boy, are they a fabulous bunch. Warhawk producer Dylan Jobe revealed the 18 new user created colour schemes that will be shipping with the 1.3 software update, a fantastically rainbow coloured assortment of non-drab airships. The winning insignias, less showy, were also revealed. Jobe even dropped off a new trailer for the next Warhawk update, all of which can be seen at the link below. Congrats, winners!

Warhawk Contest Winners! Plus v1.3 trailer! [PlayStation.blog]