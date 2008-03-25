Watch Blu-ray on Your PSP with Latest PS3 Update

Despite no mention of the feature on the official Playstation Blog or press release, PC World is reporting that the Playstation 3's next update, firmware 2.20, will include support of Portable Copy.

Portable Copy will give Playstation 3 and Playstation Portable owners the ability to buy a Blu-Ray movie, insert it into their PS3 and download a standard res version to their PSP.

While this would be pretty exciting news the fact that Sony has yet to mention it will be on this latest firmware update leaves me a little dubious about the whole thing. We know it's coming, I'm just not sure it will be with this firmware.

I guess we'll know soon enough, when the firmware hits.

UPDATE: Turns out the rumours were wrong. Portable Copy isn't coming with 2.2.