Watch Nine Minutes Of Starcraft 2's Protoss

As far as Starcraft 2 clips go, the Terrans are OK, I guess, but they're so...boring. And primitive. Like space-faring savages. It's much nicer watching nine minutes of gameplay footage featuring the refined Protoss faction instead, complete with soothing, educational voice-over work. Sure, it may be "old", but a lot of people haven't seen it, so up it goes.

  • Fred Magni Guest

    The Terran Dominion have suffered heavy losses in a series of unprovoked attacks by the aliens. Terran forces remain vigilant however, and the Dominion are determined to counter this offensive swiftly and decisively.

    Starcraft2 Game

