Watch Nine Minutes Of Starcraft 2's Terrans



Yes. More Starcraft 2 media. You can fit it in. Open up. Go on. Here comes the Terran Battlecwuiser! Open wide and say "aaaahhhhhhh"....

As far as Starcraft 2 clips go, the Zerg are OK, I guess, but they're so alien. And insect-like. Eeeewwww. It's much nicer watching nine minutes of gameplay footage featuring the Terran faction instead, complete with soothing, educational voice-over work.