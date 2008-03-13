Watch Nine Minutes Of Starcraft 2's Terrans

Yes. More Starcraft 2 media. You can fit it in. Open up. Go on. Here comes the Terran Battlecwuiser! Open wide and say "aaaahhhhhhh"....
As far as Starcraft 2 clips go, the Zerg are OK, I guess, but they're so alien. And insect-like. Eeeewwww. It's much nicer watching nine minutes of gameplay footage featuring the Terran faction instead, complete with soothing, educational voice-over work.
