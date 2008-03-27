Watch The Linger In Shadows PS3 Demo

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

The hard-working gang at Plastic, demoscene creators of the PlayStation 3 semi-interactive demo Linger In Shadows, have released the video they showed at this past weekend's Breakpoint. While not a game, the interactive demo is said by the creators to be released to PS3 owners at some point in the future via the PlayStation Network as an illustration of the machine's technical capabilities.

A YouTube version is here for those who prefer their videos a bit blurrier, with the original AVI currently being hosted at Scene.org. Thanks to Blake and Bent for their help in getting the video up.

  • karounos Guest

    awesome!

