The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

"We Have Games Aimed at 3 Year-Olds"

Europe loves the PLAYSTATION 3. It sorta likes the Xbox 360. Besides a Microsoft head start, Sony's new console has surpassed the Xbox 360 in Italy, Spain, France and Germany. Thanks to the recent price cut, Xbox Europe boss Chris Lewis is totally confident! Microsoft has something for everyone. Says Lewis:

We've got 150 games that are aimed at three-year-olds and above. We've got parental controls and that whole space there on the front foot in terms of giving control to parents and carers. And we've got diverse entertainment through video store and what we're doing with Live. It's a perfect time to open up the mass-market floodgates.

Whew. Good to know that Microsoft has the whole spectrum covered: From mass market mature gamers to small toddlers with underdeveloped eyes. Next up, fetuses!
Mass Market [Games Industry][Pic]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles