We Love Golf Details

While We Love Golf wasn't playable at Capcom's Digital Day we did get a few more details on the Camelot Software developed game. Two new exclusive characters are being developed for the western market although there was no announcement about who they will be. We did find out however the results of the vote on Capcom's site concerning two unlockable Capcom themed costumes. Not surprisingly, Ken and Morrigan will be joining the ranks of Arthur, Chun-Li and Jill Valentine as unlockable costumes for your golfing characters. The gameplay will be your standard golf game fair with the Wii remote being used like a golf club. Online play will be available through Friend Play and World Play modes