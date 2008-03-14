While We Love Golf wasn't playable at Capcom's Digital Day we did get a few more details on the Camelot Software developed game. Two new exclusive characters are being developed for the western market although there was no announcement about who they will be. We did find out however the results of the vote on Capcom's site concerning two unlockable Capcom themed costumes. Not surprisingly, Ken and Morrigan will be joining the ranks of Arthur, Chun-Li and Jill Valentine as unlockable costumes for your golfing characters. The gameplay will be your standard golf game fair with the Wii remote being used like a golf club. Online play will be available through Friend Play and World Play modes
We Love Golf Details
Trending Stories Right Now
What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?
2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
Our Favourite Games Of The Decade
Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink