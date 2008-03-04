We Ski Brings More Wii Balance Board Leaning To North America

When the novelty of Wii Fit wears off and you've found yourself still as chunky as ever, perhaps you'll find justification for keeping your Wii Balance Board out with Namco Bandai's We Ski. The game, released in Japan just a few weeks ago as Family Ski is coming to North America in the Spring, featuring gameplay for up to four players, Mii support and at least one hot tubbing scene. It also may very well feature races with bets involving hamburgers, but we're not sure. Press release action right after this!