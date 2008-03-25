Wear Pikachu On Your Head!

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

That's not just a Pikachu baseball cap. Oh, no. It's a fitted Pikachu baseball cap! This officially licensed Bioworld made hat will ship this summer. Heads will never be the same.

Hit the jump for another Pikacap.


Pikachu Cap [Strictly Fitteds]

Comments

  • Nagrom Guest

    OK and how do i buy both of these

    0
  • kubex Guest

    do anione knw where i can get this?!
    as in online?
    i want it...i have the sesame street collection...now i want this..
    does anione knw...?

    0
  • desh Guest

    hey.. where can i buy this cap...
    it's very ncie

    0
  • Laura Guest

    Where can I buy this cap??I just love it!!

    0
  • Trish Hoang Guest

    How much is this (;

    ?

    0
  • Renzo gonzalez Guest

    How can I buy this hats

    0
  • skyler Guest

    where can i get any of those hats i've looked on ebay its not there please tell me where i can buy them!!

    0

