Week 1: Win Tickets To Melbourne's Game On Exhibit!

Did you know the Game On exhibit down in Melbourne starts tomorrow? Tomorrow, of all days!

Ah, who am I kidding? There's nothing wrong with March 6, and I have no problem with July 13 either. That's that day the exhibit ends, if you were wondering. In fact, it gives you quite a few months to check out the event's selection of antique consoles, famous artwork and retro games.

Sounds delicious, no? Good thing we have six tickets to give away over two weeks then! To be in the running, just describe your most memorable retro gaming experience in fewer than 50 words and email it to [email protected] with the subject "Game On comp".

A few things to keep in mind:

You can enter multiple times, but if you win one week, you won't be eligible to win again the following week.

Entries that don't win in the first week will be eligible to win the following week, so don't resend them!