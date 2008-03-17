Week In Games: A Rainbow Of Fruit Flavors

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Talk about variety! The Rainbow Six team are back, joining a super budget re-release of the first three Metal Gear Solid games, making tactical action a big factor in this week's releases. On the casual sports side, Sega's mascot-heavy tennis game ships the same day as the newest Hot Shots Golf.

I think I'll have one of more of these bad boys in hand by the end of the week, but if you're picking up anything, let us know in the comments.

Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Vegas 2 (PS3, Xbox 360)
Oh no! Somethin's goin' down in Las Vegas. Rainbow Six assemble!

Sega Superstars Tennis (DS, PS2, PS3, Xbox 360, Wii)
Take Virtua Tennis, add Sonic, new mini-games, done.

Metal Gear Solid: The Essential Collection (PS2)
Metal Gear Solid, Metal Gear Solid 2: Substance, Metal Gear Solid 3: Subsistence, cheap. Perfect for getting up to speed for 4.

Condemned 2: Bloodshot (PS3)
The PlayStation 3 version of the vagrant bludgeoning adventure ships a bit late. It's fun!

Hot Shots Golf: Out of Bounds (PS3)
The next-gen of big headed golf finally comes stateside (and online!).

Lost in Blue 3 (DS)
Island survival adventure returns. Curse that sneaky blue!

SingStar '90s (PS2)
Remember Len? Colour Me Badd? Technotronic? All the songs you never, ever wanted to hear again are on this very disc.

Samurai Warriors 2: Xtreme Legends (PS3)
Koei keeps on slashin' with this new expansion.

Comments

  • Ali D Guest

    So when's the PC version of R6: Vegas 2 coming out?

