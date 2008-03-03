Week in Games: Army of Two, Super Smash Bros Brawl & More

In addition to the release of Army of Two and Super Smash Bros Brawl there are two baseball game releases to remind us that Spring is just around the corner - at least it is here in Atlanta. Despite the dusting of snow on my deck last week, blooms are appearing around the yard already. And as always there's a handful of quirky DS games to give me pause.

Bully: Scholarship Edition (Wii, X360)

Rockstar's Bully comes to the Wii and 360 with optimised graphics and all new missions.

Let's Ride! Friends Forever (DS)

"Every girl needs a best friend, and yours is your horse! Together, there's nothing you can't do."

Major League Baseball 2K8 (PS2, PS3, PSP, Wii, X360)

MLB '08: The Show (PS2, PS3, PSP)

Performance enhancing drugs not included.

Army of Two (PS3, X360)

The third-person shooter with a heavy reliance on partnership hits the streets.

Chicken Hunter (DS)

Shoot the chickens while they run amok.

Imagine: Figure Skater (DS)

Following in the footsteps of Imagine Fashion Designer, Imagine Animal Doctor, Imagine Babyz and Imagine Master Chef.

Super Smash Bros. Brawl (Wii)

You won't have to wait much longer - it's set to be released March 9th, 2008.