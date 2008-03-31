Week In Games: Come Back Next Week Edition

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

March was a huge month for game releases. Huge. Crisis Core, Super Smash Bros. Brawl, Condemned 2, God of War: Chains of Olympus—it looked more like October than March, as far as game releases go. April? It starts with but a whimper. This week sees practically nothing new in the way of marquee titles. A few Dreamcatcher Interactive numbers, a dusting of super-hardcore RPGs, but not much else.

Perhaps everyone just wants to steer clear, very clear, of Grand Theft Auto IV's April release. Next week? It's not much better.

Call of Duty 4: Game of the Year Edition (Xbox 360)
Not so much a new release, as a re-badging with a downloadable variety map pack.

Mana Khemia: Alchemists of Al-Revis (PS2)
The Atelier Iris series continues to pump out more alchemy school themed role-playing games. This is one of them.

Toy Shop (DS)
Stylus controlled toy shop management fun. We're sure of everything except the fun part.

Great War Nations: The Spartans (PC)
The PC finally gets a real-time strategy game, said to feature "glorious 3D."

