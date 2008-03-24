Week In Games: Shoot The Core

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

The wait for more Final Fantasy VII is almost over for North American gamers, as this week's biggest drop is arguably Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII for the PSP. It joins a pair of well known ninja in the week's new releases, which is also heavy on action and real-time strategy. A slew of Wii shovelware hits, excluded from our list of new releases, but there's something for everyone!

Let us know what you're picking up this week in the comments.

Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII (PSP)
This fanfic fodder prequel to the PS One classic Final Fantasy VII makes its way stateside.

Dark Sector (PS3, Xbox 360)
Sci-fi. Third-person shooter. Black ops. Krull.

Ninja Gaiden Dragon Sword (DS)
Team Ninja brings stylus stabbing action to the DS.

Command & Conquer 3: Kane's Wrath (PC)
C&C 3's first expansion features more units, more wrath.

Viking: Battle for Asgard (PS3, Xbox 360)
Sega's other axe-battler is steeped in Nordic mythology.

Naruto: Ultimate Ninja 3 (PS2)
Kid Naruto, radical ninja, in his third fighting adventure.

Universe At War: Earth Assault (Xbox 360)
The RTS harvests a 360 port.

Octomania (Wii)
The waggle puzzler with a Puyo Puyo pedigree.

Harvest Moon DS Cute (DS)
More farming, role-playing fun, with extra cuteness for girls.

