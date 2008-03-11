Week In Games: Suffer Like G Did?

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

There is no shortage of things to kill this week, as hundreds of zombies, mutant fish and mentally unstable hobos vie for your first person view killing dollars. If House of the Dead and Condemned 2 aren't your thing, perhaps some of this week's portable role-playing games will be. The full list is after the jump!

Condemned 2: Bloodshot (PS3, Xbox 360)
Crumple the skulls of scores of scary homeless guys as you search for clues.

Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles: Ring of Fates (DS)
Four-player RPG fun over Wi-fi makes big-head role-playing possible.

House of the Dead 2 & 3 Return (Wii)
Zombies must be destroyed, whether by pistol or shotgun.

Pro Evolution Soccer 2008 (DS, PC, PS3, Xbox 360, Wii)
Formerly known as Winning Eleven, Pro Evo returns.

Wild Arms XF (PSP)
Hex-based RPG action on the go.

Ratchet & Clank: Size Matters (PS2)
The former PSP game gets a PlayStation 2 port.

Insecticide (DS)
The film noir bug adventure from Gamecock and Crackpot.

In addition to the above, Seven Kingdoms Conquest (PC), Buzz! Hollywood Quiz (PS2), Buzz Jr. Robo Jam (PS2), Nanostray 2 (DS) and Imperium Romanum (PC) are expected on store shelves. What are you picking up? Me, I'm going for some House of the Dead 2 & 3 action!

