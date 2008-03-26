The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Weezer, DJ Shadow to Grace Gran Turismo 5 Prologue Soundtrack

The launch of Gran Turismo 5 Prologue is coming up fast and Sony is announcing an action packed soundtrack to go along with. Leading the pack is an exclusive in-game remix of Weezer's "Automatic" and a special remix of Mars Volta's "Goliath". Also along for the ride exclusively in North America are Justice, SebastiAn, DJ Shadow, The Earaches and Pride Tiger.

You can check out the entire list of artists and their tracks after the jump.

Gran Turismo 5 Prologue North American Soundtrack
Exclusive Tracks to North America
— Weezer - "Automatic" (LA Riots remix)
— The Mars Volta - "Goliath" (EL-P remix)
— Justice - "Let There Be Light"
— SebastiAn - "Dolami"
— Kavinsky - "Testarossa Autodrive" (SebastiAn remix)
— DJ Shadow - "LOVE LOVE"
— Does it Offend You, Yeah? - "With a Heavy Heart (I Regret to
Inform You)"
— The Earaches - "Not the Kind of Man I Am"
— Thin Lizzy - "The Rocker (Richard Evans Mix)"
— The Klaxons - "Golden Skans"
— Friendly Fires - "On Board"
— Pride Tiger - "Let 'Em Go"

International Tracks also on the North American Soundtrack
— Masahiro Andoh - "Moon Over The Castle" (Gran Turismo 5
Prologue version)
— Nittoku Inoue - "Road Star"
— Nittoku Inoue - "100,000 R.P.M."
— Nittoku Inoue - "Get Away"
— Nittoku Inoue - "V12"
— Nittoku Inoue - "Kill Switch"
— naomee - "Vanish From Angel"
— naomee - "Sky High Mountain Breeze"
— naomee - "Twieky 4"
— Daiki Kasho - "Surv1v3"
— Daiki Kasho - "Edge of the World"
— Daiki Kasho - "Flow"
— Goose - "Check"
— Goose - "3T4"
— Goose - "Everybody"
— Backdraft ft Tor - "Off The Wall"
— Alloy Mental - "We have Control"
— Reverend & The Makers - "The Machine"

