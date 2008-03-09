The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Weird Preview of the Weekend: Blueberry Garden

Blueberry Garden is a forthcoming indie release from Erik Svedäng that looks like ... well, I'm not entirely sure. A surreal, super-minimalist Viva Piñata, perhaps? Your guess is as good as mine. I'm totally mystified, and I kinda like it. There's a bit more information over at the creator's blog (plus info on his other games), including a short story from Blueberry Garden involving party hats, birds, blueberries, and starving party hats. Poor little party hats. My interest is piqued and I'm waiting to find out more.

