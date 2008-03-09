Weird Preview of the Weekend: Blueberry Garden

Blueberry Garden is a forthcoming indie release from Erik Svedäng that looks like ... well, I'm not entirely sure. A surreal, super-minimalist Viva Piñata, perhaps? Your guess is as good as mine. I'm totally mystified, and I kinda like it. There's a bit more information over at the creator's blog (plus info on his other games), including a short story from Blueberry Garden involving party hats, birds, blueberries, and starving party hats. Poor little party hats. My interest is piqued and I'm waiting to find out more.

Blueberry Garden (sneak peek trailer) [Blip]