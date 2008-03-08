Sorry, no time for gaming this weekend. Instead, I'll be developing my psionic abilities, channeling my hate into beams that can shoot from my eyeballs, to properly direct a fatal but invisible charge in the direction of the UPS man. Why him? He's got my copy of Super Smash Bros. Brawl in a warehouse... somewhere. I'd have really liked it by Friday, you see, but it's already the afternoon and... where the hell is my copy of Brawl already!!

Sorry about that. It's cool. Everything's cool! I'm calm. Maybe I'll just have a few laughs packing up my Nintendo DS to ship off to be repaired. That ought to put me in a jolly good mood! I need some gin. Anyhoo! What are you playing this weekend?