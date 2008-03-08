The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

What Are You Playing This Weekend?

Sorry, no time for gaming this weekend. Instead, I'll be developing my psionic abilities, channeling my hate into beams that can shoot from my eyeballs, to properly direct a fatal but invisible charge in the direction of the UPS man. Why him? He's got my copy of Super Smash Bros. Brawl in a warehouse... somewhere. I'd have really liked it by Friday, you see, but it's already the afternoon and... where the hell is my copy of Brawl already!!

Sorry about that. It's cool. Everything's cool! I'm calm. Maybe I'll just have a few laughs packing up my Nintendo DS to ship off to be repaired. That ought to put me in a jolly good mood! I need some gin. Anyhoo! What are you playing this weekend?

Comments

  • Lil_AzZa Guest

    UT3 on my PS3 woot woot. All come join me PS : Lil_AzZa

    0
  • FlAmInGy Guest

    You have to ask?

    0
  • Brian Guest

    i'm playing SSBB this weekend. That's why I don't order games through the mail b/c they always arrive too late. Maybe that's b/c I live outside town and away from civilization.

    Worse-Case scenario would be if i put in SSBB tomorrow and it says "Disc Read Error" on the screen. Thats highly unlikely though b/c I don't smoke and nothing has been crawling around in my Wii's disc slot.

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles