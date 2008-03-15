The FedEx man and the UPS man stopped by not too long ago to drop off what I'll be playing this weekend. I'll be enduring my share of bums and corpses in Condemned 2 for the Xbox 360 for a good portion of the weekend, hoping to provide my thoughts on Monday. I've also got a copy of Ninja Gaiden Dragon Sword to try out, which means I'll have to bust out by old Nintendo DS. Still haven't shipped off the DS Lite to be repaired.

That's all I'm signing myself up for. How about yourselves? What are you playing this weekend?