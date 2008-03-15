The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

What Are You Playing This Weekend?

The FedEx man and the UPS man stopped by not too long ago to drop off what I'll be playing this weekend. I'll be enduring my share of bums and corpses in Condemned 2 for the Xbox 360 for a good portion of the weekend, hoping to provide my thoughts on Monday. I've also got a copy of Ninja Gaiden Dragon Sword to try out, which means I'll have to bust out by old Nintendo DS. Still haven't shipped off the DS Lite to be repaired.

That's all I'm signing myself up for. How about yourselves? What are you playing this weekend?

Comments

  • Rowr Guest

    Bully for the 360. Luckily since I bought an updated 360 not long ago and gave my old one away as a present, the game runs with zero issues.

    Its far more awesome than I expected so far.

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles