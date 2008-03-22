What Are You Playing This Weekend?

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Gaming? What's that? My life is now spent at the post office, telling the nice lady behind the bullet proof glass that I don't $20 worth of delivery confirmation on my package again. That's not totally true. I actually have plenty of gaming to get done this weekend, including seeing how well the Wii Zapper holds up to some House of the Dead 2 & 3 Return and some Uncharted: Drake's Fortune just for fun. Add to that some Ninja Gaiden Dragon Sword and you've got a weekend of quick reflex gaming accounted for. Not much else planned, outside of gaming and Meat Bun! Woo!

Hope everyone has a beautiful and safe weekend. If you're doing some gaming, brag about it and your recent purchases in the comments.

