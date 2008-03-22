What Are You Playing This Weekend?

Gaming? What's that? My life is now spent at the post office, telling the nice lady behind the bullet proof glass that I don't $20 worth of delivery confirmation on my package again. That's not totally true. I actually have plenty of gaming to get done this weekend, including seeing how well the Wii Zapper holds up to some House of the Dead 2 & 3 Return and some Uncharted: Drake's Fortune just for fun. Add to that some Ninja Gaiden Dragon Sword and you've got a weekend of quick reflex gaming accounted for. Not much else planned, outside of gaming and Meat Bun! Woo!
Hope everyone has a beautiful and safe weekend. If you're doing some gaming, brag about it and your recent purchases in the comments.
