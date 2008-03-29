What Are You Playing This Weekend?

Obligation gaming isn't as much fun as elective gaming. Sure, it's still better than digging ditches, but being genuinely interested in playing Ninja Gaiden: Dragon Sword but having to speed through it to meet a deadline takes some of the (ninja) magic out of it. Thank the Magician Lord for freed up weekends! Like this one! I'll be enjoying some new Boston tracks in Rock Band as well as doing some research with Jet Set Radio Future. Might even squeeze in a little Phantom Hourglass. And I'll be doing it on my own time. Yay!

I've also got a sweet new US Postal Service approved digital scale to enjoy. Jealous? Try to disprove that you are by letting us know what you'll be playing this weekend. To the comments!