What Are You Playing This Weekend?

Well, you know what I won't be playing this weekend? Grand Theft Auto IV. But I will be playing some Grand Theft Auto: Vice City, a game I've never completed, just for laughs. Of course, there will be hot tears of pain streaming down my cheeks while I mow down pedestrians to the musical stylings of A Flock Of Seagulls, but there may be a giggle or chortle at some point.

I've also been meaning to catch up on some of the titles that walked away with Independent Game Festival awards, plus proper time with the Xbox Live Arcade version of N+. Let us all know what your gaming plans are this weekend!

