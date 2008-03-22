What Was The First Game You Beat?

It's that time again! Yes, that's right. Time for another round of "Tell Us Dammit." For those who missed the last commenting love-in, Tell us Dammit is our opportunity to learn more about you reader person. That way we can feel closer! And perhaps, even for a fleeting second, feel kinda bad when we ban your arse. Here's how it works: We ask a question. You answer it. So! The TUD Giraffe asks:

What was the first game you ever beat/finished/completed?

For me, that'd hafta be Kung Fu on the NES. And for arcade games? That'd be Final Fight. Thanks you parents' money for those precious memories!

[Pic]