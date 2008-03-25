The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

What's In The God of War: Chains of Olympus Box?

gow_box_1.jpgThis black box arrived from Sony by courier today. The company adores pretty press packs. Adores them to death, the afterlife and the afterlife-death. And whatever comes after those.

The symbol is nice and furry, while the container itself is heavy. Given the logo, one would assume its contents are related to God of War in some way. A fair and reasonable conclusion, yes, but is it correct? Hit the jump to find out what this little package holds. It's worth it, trust me.

gow_box_2.jpgIt's like a pop-up picture book! Except gory and mythical! gow_box_3.jpgNot sure where I'll put this guy, but if I ever buy an Optimus Prime action figure, the two will definitely duke it out. That, or I'll get bored and place them in compromising positions.

For the curious, the box also came with a copy of the game and a press disc. Exciting!

Comments

  • Leigh D. Stark Guest

    It's even made by NECA which did the Hitchhiker's Guide toys... if I had cockles in my heart, they'd be warmed. And then slaughtered by this odd fellow.

    Maybe I'll put him into one of my home-made Weighted Companion Cubes and see if he's strong enough to get out.

    0
  • Paulus Guest

    I, too, have one of these and by the power of Grayskull Sony do love their flashy press kits. I was initially perplexed by the amount of gumf (technical term meaning 'stuff' or 'general crap') on top of the game and press disc and for a Forrest Gump second I thought there was no game, only gumf. I might be upsetting a few people by saying this, but my first thought when I pulled Kratos out of his cardboard sarcophagus was "he's pretty ugly". He's well made but he ain't a looker. Which is the point, I guess.

    0
  • Dark Moogle Guest

    Wait, where and when can I get this???

    0
  • Mattitude Guest

    looks like theyve put some money into that! worth it? no.

    0

