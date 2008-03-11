Which Controller Do You Brawl With?

The first thing that struck me as I started digging into Super Smash Bros. Brawl for my review, was the fact that this wasn't a game designed with the standard Wiimote controls in mind. The only time the motion sensing comes into play is when you shake the controller to activate your Smash Attack, and even then it's easier done with the control stick and a button. Me? I tried all the configurations, and finally settled with my trusty old GameCube controller. What's your weapon of choice?

Gawker Media polls require Javascript; if you're viewing this in an RSS reader, click through to view in your Javascript-enabled web browser.