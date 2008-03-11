The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Which Controller Do You Brawl With?

The first thing that struck me as I started digging into Super Smash Bros. Brawl for my review, was the fact that this wasn't a game designed with the standard Wiimote controls in mind. The only time the motion sensing comes into play is when you shake the controller to activate your Smash Attack, and even then it's easier done with the control stick and a button. Me? I tried all the configurations, and finally settled with my trusty old GameCube controller. What's your weapon of choice?

Gawker Media polls require Javascript; if you're viewing this in an RSS reader, click through to view in your Javascript-enabled web browser.

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles