Which Game Would You Unmake?

You're all so quick to tell us which games you'd love to see made, but how about unmade? Huh? Yeeeaa-aaahhh. Not so easy. If you had the chance to go back in time and unmake one game, which would it be? Warhammer Online dev Paul Barnett's asking the question over on his blog, and boy, it's a doozey. Do you pick one for the shitty genre it spawned? For spoiling a franchise you once held dear? For plain old major suckage? Me, I'm going for Prince of Persia: Warrior Within (Shenmue, you came second by *this* much, with Wing Commander Arena coming in third).

What game would you unmake? [Paul's blog, via MMOG Nation]