Why Don't Next-Gen Games Give Us Next-Gen Gameplay?

Here's an excellent point (kind of) made by a Lucasarts rep with regards to their upcoming environment-shifting shooter Fracture:

While a lot of games are pushing the limits of what can be done visually in games, we also wanted to push gameplay to levels that literally could not be done on the previous generation of hardware.

Putting the hype for their own game aside, this is something that's been shitting me off for months now. Here were are, more than two years into this console cycle, and how many titles have given us new ways of playing games (that old hardware just couldn't manage), rather than just prettier ways of playing old ones? Let's see, we've got Dead Rising, and we've got....um....well, maybe Oblivion, and...that's about it. Disappointing.

