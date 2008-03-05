Why Phil Harrison Joined Infogrames? Magnetic Attraction

Two words: Phil Harrison. A game exec so wonderful that we stole his chewing gum (above). Now wonder Infogrames wanted him to help the company become unsucky. But what could make Phil ditch Sony, a company that's clearly on the rebound. Company CEO David Gardner says this about new Infogrames prez. Phil Harrison:

In terms of European leaders in the games development industry, I've always wanted to work with Phil... He's going to partner with me to build the future. He'll be the most senior guy responsible for all the content and network-centric material, all the investments that we make in games... I have to say there is a lot of excitement around this mission that we're talking about, the brand and the people we're talking about — there is a bit of a magnet around us.

A giant money magnet, amirite?!

