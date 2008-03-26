GamesRadar is dedicating the entire week to the fine art of hating, with a series of features tied together as one giant Week of Hate. To this purpose, they've cobbled together a video demonstrating 100 reasons why gamers hate Xbox consoles. They make a good number of completely valid points, giving PlayStation 3 and Wii fanboys a leg up in the console war that rages across forums to this day. Don't worry though, Microsoft fans. Nintendo and Sony will be getting the same treatment as the week goes on. Until then, just kick back and wait for the next Halo to come along. 100 Reasons Fanboys Hate Xbox [GamesRadar]
Why The Xbox Hate?
Trending Stories Right Now
What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?
2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
Our Favourite Games Of The Decade
Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink