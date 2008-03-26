Why The Xbox Hate?



GamesRadar is dedicating the entire week to the fine art of hating, with a series of features tied together as one giant Week of Hate. To this purpose, they've cobbled together a video demonstrating 100 reasons why gamers hate Xbox consoles. They make a good number of completely valid points, giving PlayStation 3 and Wii fanboys a leg up in the console war that rages across forums to this day. Don't worry though, Microsoft fans. Nintendo and Sony will be getting the same treatment as the week goes on. Until then, just kick back and wait for the next Halo to come along. 100 Reasons Fanboys Hate Xbox [GamesRadar]