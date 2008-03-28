The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Why Was Gran Turismo 5 Prologue Download Borked?

Hey Sony, what gives?! Gran Turismo 5 Prologue was supposed to be ready to download in Europe starting, uhhhhh, yesterday. But it wasn't! Europeans who wanted to play it had to get off their arses and hoof it over to their neighbourhood game retailer and purchase the game on Blu-ray disc. Well, we wanna hear what went wrong. According to Sony:

Unfortunately due to some last minute technical difficulties, we were unable to publish the new content to the PS Store yesterday. We are working to resolve these issues and will let you know as soon as new content is posted.

Guess that'll hafta do. Though something like "We fucked up" would've been a little more colorful.
Technical Difficulties [VideoGamer]

