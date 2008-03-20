The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Wicked DS Guitar Hero Controller Unveiled

IGN has the scoop on the controller for the eagerly anticipated DS version of Guitar Hero. Guitar Hero: On Tour will come with a Guitar Grip that plugs into the GBA slot of your DS and allows players to fret along with a song while strumming digital strings on the screen. The Guitar Grip includes a hand strap and a little storage compartment for the specially designed stylus pick.

IGN reports that the microphone will also be used, probably to activate Star Power mode with a Jack Black-esque rock scream.

On Tour, due this summer, will support both co-op and competitive multiplayer using the DS' local wireless functions, a battle mode and come packed with more than 20 songs.

Exclusive Reveal: Guitar Hero DS [IGN]

Comments

  • Sam Guest

    I cant see myself being able to hold my hands in that position of very long. It looks a wee bit uncomfortable.

    0
  • shannon murray Guest

    i think its a great idea i could hold my hand there for hours i would be hooked on tht thing for my whole life its so much better then holding tht big guitar awsome thing now the question is how much is it post a commment if u know?

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles