Wicked DS Guitar Hero Controller Unveiled

IGN has the scoop on the controller for the eagerly anticipated DS version of Guitar Hero. Guitar Hero: On Tour will come with a Guitar Grip that plugs into the GBA slot of your DS and allows players to fret along with a song while strumming digital strings on the screen. The Guitar Grip includes a hand strap and a little storage compartment for the specially designed stylus pick.

IGN reports that the microphone will also be used, probably to activate Star Power mode with a Jack Black-esque rock scream.

On Tour, due this summer, will support both co-op and competitive multiplayer using the DS' local wireless functions, a battle mode and come packed with more than 20 songs.

Exclusive Reveal: Guitar Hero DS [IGN]