Wii Blamed For Pansy Violence

After reading almost daily accounts of video games being blamed for some sort of horrific violence or another, it's lovely to see a lighter take on the same sort of story I often find myself writing, courtesy of satire news organisation The Onion. In an article published today entitled "Wii Video Games Blamed For Rise In Effeminate Violence", The Onion takes a look at the growing trend of wuss on wuss violence inspired by Nintendo's console.

"The Wii's fluffy flowers and bright peach-coloured sunlight glorify chasing precious talking rabbits with plungers," Greer said. "What kind of message is that sending to our children? That it's 'cool' to act like some kind of electrical elf or banana fairy?"

Having personally witnessed a child being severely thwapped across the back of the head (by me), I have to agree with the members of Parents Against Wii...the madness has to end. In the words of PAW's founder Linda Roberts, "One of these days, the red marks on our children's arms might not just go away after five minutes".

Wii Video Games Blamed For Rise In Effeminate Violence [The Onion - Thanks Kenneth!]

